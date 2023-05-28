TwitchCon Paris 2023 is almost a month away and here are a few details on how to already prepare for one of the most anticipated events of streamers around the world.

Some of the details for TwitchCon 2023 were already revealed back in February 2023 for both North America and Europe. For North America, TwitchCon will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 20 until October 22, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As for Europe, TwitchCon will take place in Paris, France on July 8 & 9, 2023 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. This means that there’s about one more month until TwitchCon Paris so you better start preparing everything if you want to participate in this awesome event. Luckily, we have a lot more details for you to know, especially where you can buy the tickets and how much it would cost.

Tickets for TwitchCon Paris 2023 will be priced at €125 (Euros) for the 2-Day Ticket Pass while the 1-Day Ticket Pass will be €75 (Euros). You can already reserve your tickets at Twitch’s official site with your account to verify your information and will become quicker when entering the convention.

Streamers around the world will be able to meet with each other, specially for friends that have met in the streaming platform. Big time streamers will also have their own meet and greets for their fans and would be able to interact with their other co-streamers. Some of the streamers have yet to announce their attendance but there’s already a list on who will already come to the convention. Here’s a few names who have confirmed their attendance in the event:

HasanAbi

fisHC0p

Lu_K

Psyche

GeorgeNotFound

Karl Jacobs

SapNap

Rustage_

Gh0stArcade

Davnell

Ravs_

Der_Marienkaefer_Live

sejecem

TastyLife

TommyKayLIVE

vleafnin

JohnBBeta

Walou

NYYXXII

Afrogameuses

Fern

Trizze

360Chrism

There’s a lot more streamers who have confirmed their attendance but we’ve yet to see big personalities in the streaming platform.

There will also be live competitions between streamers, which Little Big Whale and Ponce will be hosting at TwitchCon for the community to enjoy. The popular Banter podcast hosted by GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and SapNap will also be done live in the event.

George will be doing a live Banter Podcast with Karl and Sapnap at Twitchcon Paris, on Sunday the 9th of July at 11 am CEST!!!!!!!https://t.co/BOfD7KQMgq pic.twitter.com/GJBBW27uiA — GEORGE UPDATES (@gnfsupdates) May 10, 2023

