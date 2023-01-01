By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program had just one step to take in order to play for the National Championship. Harbaugh and his team failed miserably, dropping a crazy 51-45 decision to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Death, taxes, & Michigan losing in bowl games with Jim Harbaugh. That’s six bowl losses in a row. pic.twitter.com/NrZDwp9kc7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2023

Twitter was all over Harbaugh for the way his team played throughout the incredible, high-scoring game. Harbaugh’s performance at the end of the game, when he refused to call timeouts until slightly more than a minute remained in the game may have been his most mind-numbing and egregious error.

Michigan fans looking at Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/gIiJVEHoar — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 1, 2023

It’s so quiet in Ann Arbor right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the statue of Jim Harbaugh they started building on Michigan’s campus. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 1, 2023

Michigan had fought from behind throughout the game, and when quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson with 3:18 remaining in the 4th quarter to draw Michigan within 6 points, it appeared the Wolverines had a chance to pull out the win.

They had their full complement of timeouts, and they forced the Horned Frogs to begin the next possession from their own 10-yard line. TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for 2 yards on first down, and it appeared the perfect place for Harbaugh to use his first time out.

He did not, and instead of pressuring the Horned Frogs by stopping the clock, he let TCU head coach Sonny Dykes burn time off of it. TCU eventually earned a first down, and Harbaugh did not start using the timeouts until 1:07 remained. By the time Michigan got the ball back at their own 25-yard line, just 52 seconds remained in the game.

In his first appearance, Sonny Dykes now has more @CFBPlayoff wins than Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley, Jim Harbaugh, Brian Kelly, Ryan Day, Bob Stoops, Mark Dantonio, Chris Peterson & Luke Fickell combined — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 1, 2023

The Wolverines failed to succeed on their final possession, and Jim Harbaugh was left trying to come up with reasons for his team’s failure.