The UFC has seen its fair share of gruesome injuries, but the fight-ending foul at UFC Jacksonville on Friday night was one of the most disturbing in recent memory. The incident occurred during the featured bout on the main card between two up-and-coming heavyweight fighters, and it left fans and fighters alike in shock.

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa is declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke to Tafa. #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/1FPUxsZbwZ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 24, 2023

The fight was between two heavyweights, both of whom were looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC. The first round was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing some solid shots. However, things took a turn for the worse as the round progressed when they both tried to land at the same time and then Tafa immediately went down. The referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight, but it was clear that the fighter was in serious trouble.

The fighter was taken out of the octagon on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet known, but many fighters and fans are already expressing their concern.

“Take this guy to the hospital ASAP, before he loses his sight” tweeted by head coach of Xtreme Couture Eric Nicksick.

Bro, take this guy to the hospital ASAP, before he loses his sight. #UFCJacksonville — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 24, 2023

“Worst eye poke I have seen for a while.” says former UFC fighter Erik Koch.

Worst eye poke I have seen for a while. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 24, 2023

“Hope he's good man eye injury arent a joke definitely worst eye poke to date” says UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney

Hope he’s good man eye injury arent a joke definitely the worst eye poke to date pic.twitter.com/Ac7pTIlDub — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety of fighters in the UFC. While the sport has come a long way in terms of safety, there are still concerns about the long-term effects of the injuries sustained in some of these fights, especially eye pokes. There have been talks about changing the gloves that the fighters use to prevent this from happening but nothing has changed as of yet.

Despite these concerns, the UFC remains one of the most popular sports in the world. Fans continue to tune in to watch the best fighters in the world compete, and the sport continues to grow in popularity. However, incidents like the one at UFC Jacksonville serve as a reminder that the safety of fighters should always be the top priority. While the sport will always be dangerous, steps can be taken to minimize the risk of serious injury.

As the UFC continues to grow and evolve, it will be important for the organization to continue to prioritize the safety of its fighters. While incidents like the one at UFC Jacksonville are rare, they serve as a stark reminder of the risks that fighters take every time they step into the octagon. Let's hope that the UFC makes note of this and starts evolving as a company and as a sport.

There are gloves out there that can prevent fighters from opening their hands when throwing a punch and if they can adapt to the changes this could prevent this from happening in the future. Something certainly needs to be done and the UFC should make the necessary changes to ensure their fighters are getting the utmost safety moving forward.