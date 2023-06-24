The UFC Jacksonville Main Card is underway on ABC and it's been wild thus far! The third fight featured David Onama taking on rising prospect Gabriel Santos. While the two had similar records, Oname came in as a sizable underdog. Nearing the end of the second round, Onama stunned Santos and put the entire MMA world on notice with his performance. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

DAVID ONAMA PUTS SANTOS OUT COLD #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/omD7ZScLKq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023

The first round between the two was very competitive. Both fighters marched forward and landed clean combinations, putting hands on each other from the start of the fight. Round 1 could have been scored for Gabriel Santos as he was the more active fighter, but David Onama had his moments and opened up towards the end of the round.

Round 2 saw a similar story as the two continued their frantic striking pace. This time around, the striking was much more competitive and an edge could have been given to Onama. As the round drew to a close, Onama let his hands fly and landed through the arm guard of Santos. The constant pressure saw him land a clean uppercut, sending Santos to the mat while Onama landed a shot on the way down.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Onama proceeded to celebrate by shooting arrows into his downed opponent, exactly how Israel Adesanya celebrated his KO victory over Alex Pereira. Nicknamed the “Silent Assassin” Onama was very enthusiastic in his victory and did a ton for his stock with the win. He improved to 11-2 and is now 3-2 in his UFC fights. Onama closed as a +190 underdog and shocked the world with his devastating win. With a win, Onama can use his leverage and hope for a ranked opponent in the near future.

What do you think? Who should David Onama fight next?