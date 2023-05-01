Former Nickelodeon stars Jennette McCurdy and Josh Peck have been at odds recently. The two actors, who starred in the network’s hit shows iCarly and Drake & Josh, respectively, have been in the news after Peck claimed that McCurdy “owes him” for scrapping their debut podcast episode at her request, TMZ reports.

In August, Josh Peck and his podcast partner, Ben Soffer, had McCurdy on as their first guest for their podcast. However, the episode was never released after McCurdy apparently asked them to kill it. While the reason for the request remains unclear, Peck and Soffer are now claiming that they did her a favor by scrapping the episode.

After several months had passed, Peck reached out to Jennette McCurdy again to ask if she wanted to come back on for a redo, but he claims he received no response. When he reached out again after six months, he found that he had been blocked by McCurdy. Peck took to his podcast to express his frustration, saying that McCurdy “owes” him after he and Soffer nixed the episode at her request.

While Peck feels like he’s owed something for doing McCurdy a favor, fans, and critics on Twitter have been tearing into him for being insensitive and entitled. Many believe that McCurdy was well within her rights to ask for the episode to be killed, and that Peck shouldn’t feel entitled to anything as a result.

Adult Josh Peck has always given me the ick https://t.co/NPSQtXJ89A — ava (@stonedlibraa) April 28, 2023

The tension between the former co-stars has been brewing for some time, with McCurdy previously speaking out about her time on Nickelodeon and the traumatic experiences she went through at the hands of family members and executives. It’s unclear whether this latest incident will lead to a reconciliation between the two, or whether their relationship is beyond repair.