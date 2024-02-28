As the NFL combine commences this week, the draft buzz continues to ramp up. With that comes continued speculation about which team will land quarterback Caleb Williams, the presumed No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.
The Chicago Bears own that first pick and although most in the league believe that they will select Williams, there is still a chance that Chicago decides to stick with incumbent starter Justin Fields under center.
If the Bears keep the No. 1 pick and choose not to select Williams, the next logical destination for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner would be the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are slated to pick second in the draft and are likely to entertain selecting a quarterback.
Williams, who grew up in the Washington D.C. area, is open to playing for his hometown team.
“It'd be really cool because it's so familiar,” Williams said, per Pete Thamel. “There's a time and place for everything. My job and my hobby is being at the facility or on the field or watching film. Or relaxing and prepping for the next day or game.
“My main goal and focus … is to go win games and stay focused on keeping the main goal the main goal.”
It sounds like moving back home wouldn’t be a distraction for Williams, who is poised to prove he can be the next big thing in the NFL. There have been rumors that he would try to force a trade to a specific team given the recent track records of the Bears and Commanders. Williams shut that notion down and said he is excited for the opportunity to play for either franchise.
The Commanders haven’t won a playoff game since 2005 and consistently rank toward the bottom in attendance. Bringing in Caleb Williams would change the latter, and with the attitude he's bringing to the pros, a playoff win could come too.