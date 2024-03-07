South African Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has made the difficult decision to cancel her upcoming performances in North America this spring due to a long-term injury, she announced on Thursday, USAToday reports. The cancellation includes highly anticipated appearances at Coachella in April and Gov Ball in June.
In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, the 22-year-old artist, known for hits like “Water,” revealed that she has been silently battling with an injury for the past year, which has unfortunately worsened over time. Consulting with medical professionals, Tyla concluded that proceeding with her festival and tour dates would pose a risk to her long-term health and safety.
📌🇿🇦🦅 #Tyla announces cancellation of her North American Show due to health reasons. pic.twitter.com/RA0p7S0Bal
— Jeywuss_Gh🇬🇭 (@jeywuss_gh) March 7, 2024
While she did not disclose specifics about her injury, Tyla assured her fans that once she has recovered, she plans to return to the stage with even more energy and enthusiasm. Her world tour, originally scheduled to commence in Oslo on March 21 with European dates before heading to North America, will now receive the postponement treatment. Tyla intends to reschedule the European shows for later in the summer, although no dates have been announced yet.
Expressing her disappointment at having to decline opportunities she has eagerly awaited, Tyla emphasized her belief in a higher plan guiding her journey. Despite the setback, she extended her gratitude to her fans, affectionately known as the Tygers, for their unwavering support and for helping her achieve her lifelong dream.
The tour's cancellation comes as a blow to fans who were eagerly anticipating Tyla's performances, including her appearance at Coachella. The singer had scheduled to kick off her tour next week in the U.K. and Europe before heading to North America, with Coachella slated for May 28.