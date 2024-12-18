The transfer portal opened up on December 9th, and the Michigan football team has lost some talent since then. Most of the players that the Wolverines have lost were in backup positions this past season, but they did lose their top wide receiver, Tyler Morris.

Tyler Morris is entering the transfer portal after being the top WR on the Michigan football team this past season. The Wolverines did not have a good passing attack this year, so Morris didn’t have a big year, but he has shown a lot of potential with Michigan.

Morris finished the 2024 season with 23 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. If Morris gets into an offense that is more pass-heavy, he should be able put up some big numbers.

Out of high school, Tyler Morris was a four-star recruit and he had offers from a lot of top schools across the country. He is from Illinois, but Morris ended up choosing to play for the Michigan football team.

Now, Morris is being recruited once again as he is entering the transfer portal. Here are a couple potential landing spots for the WR.

Illinois

Illinois is a team to watch here as Tyler Morris is from there. The Fighting Illini are in a much better spot now than they were when Morris was in high school. Illinois actually beat Michigan this season, and they have a talented quarterback in Luke Altmyer coming back next year. Morris could be a very useful weapon for the Fighting Illini.

Indiana

Another Big Ten team to watch here is Indiana. The Hoosiers had a breakthrough season in year one with Curt Cignetti, and the future looks bright. Indiana is in the College Football Playoff this year, and they should be able to get some good talent in the portal now that they have shown that they can compete with the best of the best. Morris could be a good fit.

Tyler Morris doesn’t have numbers that will jump off the screen at you, but he is a very talented WR and he can make big plays. His numbers better reflect the offense that he was in and not what he is capable of. He could end up making his next team very happy.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games to play. The transfer portal opened up on December 9th, so it creates some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have already seen players this year on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it will stay open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal will open again in the spring.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be back open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.