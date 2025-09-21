Wisconsin football linebacker Aaron Witt didn’t hide behind clichés or excuses after the Badgers’ 27-10 collapse against the Maryland Terrapins. Instead, he opened up about the frustration that’s been building since he arrived in Madison.

“I’m really frustrated,” Witt said, via Wisconsin Insider Evan Flood. “I showed up here on the footsteps of a Rose Bowl appearance, a Big Ten Championship appearance, and I haven’t felt like I’ve gotten the program. I feel like I’m letting a lot of people down.”

The numbers from the game back up Witt’s disappointment. Maryland, which improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten play, piled up 326 total yards, compared to Wisconsin’s 296.

Passing was strong for both, but Maryland held a slight edge: freshman quarterback Malik Washington threw for 265 yards on 18-of-34 passing, while Wisconsin combined for 235 passing yards. Wisconsin also committed a costly interception, while Maryland avoided turnovers.

On the ground, both teams finished with 61 rushing yards, but Wisconsin needed 42 attempts compared to Maryland’s 23, a run game that failed to move the chains consistently.

Wisconsin’s offense also sputtered in critical moments. The Badgers went just 3-for-17 on third down, while Maryland converted four of 14, making it hard for Wisconsin to sustain drives.

The Badgers also allowed Maryland to make big plays on defense and special teams. The Terps blocked a field goal and a punt, while an interception return of 46 yards by Jalen Huskey gave Maryland prime field position early.

For a player like Witt, those stats hit personally. Wisconsin allowed too many explosive plays, failed to convert in key downs, and the offense couldn’t keep pace. Witt’s admission that he feels he’s letting people down reflects how the whole performance fell short of expectations.

Head coach Luke Fickell has built Wisconsin on the premise of disciplined defense and opportunistic football. This game showed how fragile that can be. Witt, one of the leaders on that side, shouldered some of the weight.

There’s no quick fix, but the raw admissions might be a start. For Wisconsin, this loss is more than just another L; it signals what needs to be sharpened if they want to get back to the heights they were promised. The season is far from over, but Wisconsin needs to make changes, and fast.