Michigan football's acting head coach, Biff Poggi, might have delivered the line of the weekend after the Wolverines’ 30-13 win over Nebraska. When CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell asked him how he planned to celebrate, Poggi gave an answer that was equal parts honest, hilarious, and very on-brand for one of college football’s most colorful personalities.

“I’m gonna eat some Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream with my wife and smoke a Cuban cigar,” Poggi said with a grin. “And then probably go to the hospital.”

The comment immediately went viral because it was vintage Biff Poggi, a mix of self-deprecating humor and pure joy after a hard-fought victory. Michigan had just handled a gritty Nebraska team to stay on track for its Big Ten goals, and Poggi’s way of celebrating perfectly captured the relief of a tough road win.

While head coach Sherrone Moore is still serving his 2-game suspension, Poggi gave fans a reason to laugh. At 64, the longtime coach is known for his larger-than-life personality and offbeat honesty in interviews.

On the field, Michigan had to grind for it. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood didn’t light up the stat sheet but made the plays when it counted, going 12-for-22 for 105 passing yards while adding a 37-yard touchdown run that swung momentum in the Wolverines’ favor. Running backs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall combined for more than 180 yards on the ground, with both punching in one score each to keep Michigan’s offense steady.

Nebraska gave Michigan all it could handle. The Cornhuskers put up 351 total yards and leaned on their run game to chew the clock, but turnovers cost them. A first-quarter interception flipped the game, and Michigan’s defense tightened up late.

Poggi’s postgame celebration comments reflected the same mindset. This isn’t about making things complicated; it’s about enjoying the small victories, even if it means joking about checking into the hospital after a long week.

For Michigan fans, it was a reminder of why Poggi has become such a beloved figure on the staff. He brings energy, perspective, and plenty of personality to a program that has no shortage of serious business ahead.