The Las Vegas Raiders picked Texas Tech football defensive end Tyree Wilson as the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wilson is one of the top defenders in this class after a stellar collegiate career at Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Here we’ll look at the three pro player comparisons for first-round pick Tyree Wilson of the Raiders.

Tyree Wilson measures as a 6’6, 275-pound EDGE rusher. He was named a First Team Big-12 and Second Team Associated Press All-American following his senior season. Recall that in this year, he recorded 69 solo tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks as a Red Raider. The Raiders now surely hope that Wilson would be a significant addition to their defense. Remember that their defensive unit struggled last season.

The Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL at getting to the quarterback. That’s despite the efforts of Maxx Crosby, who recorded 12.5 of the team’s 27 sacks. Last season, the Raiders ranked 27th in average yardage allowed (365.6) and 26th in scoring average (24.6). As a result, the team has much work to do in improving their defense. They did exactly that by drafting Wilson. As of this writing, they have 11 more picks to continue addressing their defensive gaps.

The Raiders hope that the addition of Tyree Wilson to their defense will help to improve their pass rush. That was a major weakness last season. With Wilson’s impressive track record as an EDGE rusher, the Raiders believe that he has a lot to offer the team. However, the team still has a lot of work to do to address other issues that plagued their defense last season. The Raiders will need to make smart picks in the remaining rounds of the draft to help shore up their defense and improve their overall performance.

Let’s look at the three pro player comparisons for Tyree Wilson.

1. Ezekiel Ansah

Tyree Wilson has the potential to be a formidable force against opposing teams. However, he needs to continue developing his physique and abilities. His height and lateral quickness make him a disruptive presence in disrupting back-side runs. He can also effectively tackle from a distance if the play moves to the outside. However, Wilson lacks instincts as a run defender and could improve his play demeanor when attacking blocks. While he has the physicality to push pockets as a power rusher, he requires coaching to develop his hand usage and overall rush plan. While he may not immediately make a significant impact, his raw talent and potential are apparent.

In that sense, we feel he can be compared to Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and had a promising start to his career. In fact, he had eight sacks in his rookie season and 14.5 sacks in his third year. That earned him a Pro Bowl selection. However, injuries plagued him and he struggled in his final three seasons with the Detroit Lions, recording just two, 12, and four sacks. He then played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and two games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 before leaving the league. We hope Wilson matches the heights of Ansah’s career while avoiding the lows.

2. Matt Judon

Tyree Wilson is an EDGE rusher with an angular frame that provides him with a length and strength advantage. His straight-arm move is effective and he is not slow off the line. However, his style is more fluid than explosive. He can battle through contact and is not deterred by chips. Wilson is also diligent in his run defense but can get stuck on blocks. His hand technique also needs improvement. Due to his height, he struggles with leverage but makes up for it with power. Although he has a decent bend, it is not his primary strength. He also has a limited ability to dip. He has experience playing inside and has been successful in that position. Overall, he is a long, high-motor, and reasonably refined EDGE rusher who can play all three downs but has some limitations.

That kinda reminds us of Matt Judon. He set the record for the most sacks in Division II and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Judon was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his five-year tenure with the Ravens and extended his streak to four consecutive selections after joining the Patriots in 2021. If Wilson can approximate the production and performance of Judon, that would be very good for the Raiders.

3. Carlos Dunlap

Tyree Wilson’s physical dominance was evident in some games of the past season. His strength is well-utilized in both pass-rushing and run defense. He also manages to gain leverage despite his height, which is impressive. Wilson has the potential to be utilized in different schemes due to his versatility. He can be a good fit for the Raiders’ defensive schemes and in even or odd fronts. Wilson can even play as a 3-tech on occasion with his impressive strength. However, he might not be an ideal choice as a standup outside linebacker at this level, even though he played that role at Texas Tech.

There’s a bit of Carlos Dunlap in Wilson. Recall that Dunlap was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft from Florida. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and recently won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. If Wilson can approximate those achievements, that’d be pretty awesome.