Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill still has fond memories from his days with the Kansas City Chiefs, and why wouldn’t he? After all, catching passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and winning a Super Bowl title in the process would be memories worth having.

One of the players Hill developed a bond with during his time as a Chiefs player is fellow wideout Mecole Hardman, and when they were on the field together, they had opposing defenses shaking with fear of the big play.

So when Hardman signed with the New York Jets, it’s logical to think Tyreek Hill would have a response before long, and the reaction on his Twitter page marked a symbolic end to an era.

“The legion of zoom is no more,” Hill said with a crying emoji.

The ‘Legion of Zoom” era in Kansas City

In 2019, Kansas City came into with a receiving corps that featured Hill, Hardman, Sammy Watkins and De’Anthony Thomas (among others) to go along with tight end Travis Kelce. All of the receivers were known to run 4.2 and 4.3 40-yard dashes, and safety Tyrann Mathieu (now with the New Orleans Saints) said “This is probably the best 7-on-7 football team ever,” at the time. The group was essential to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl 54.

Since then, all of the receivers went their separate ways, and Hardman was the last one in Kansas City before he went to the Jets. Hill is with the Dolphins, Watkins has been with two teams since he left and no one knows where Thomas is.

With the era being done, it’s fair to say successful times came from the faction for the Chiefs.