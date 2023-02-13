There will be endless debates centered around the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Does the team’s second championship in four seasons qualify them as a dynasty? Is Patrick Mahomes already the second greatest quarterback of all time? Did inconsistent officiating tarnish what was an otherwise classic game?

What cannot be debated, though, is how winning the Super Bowl sans star wide receiver Tyreek Hill elevates the perceived greatness of the entire franchise. Hill won a title with the Chiefs in the 2019-20 season before being traded to the Miami Dolphins last offseason. He took to Twitter throughout the Super Bowl to share his thoughts on some of his former teammates as well as the game’s controversial ending.

“Boy 15 and 87 has to be the greatest duo of all time!! Love watching it,” Hill Tweeted.



Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, the numbers referenced, displayed their historic connection on the grand stage when they linked up for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Hill joined them to form the NFL’s most unstoppable trio for four seasons. Many fans doubted the effectiveness of the offense following his departure last March. Somehow, the unit improved from last season and again ascended to the top of the league.

Hill enjoyed an All-Pro season with the Dolphins (119 receptions, 1,710 yards receiving), which makes the Chiefs’ victory in his absence that much more impressive. The break-up revolved around a mass spending spree for wideouts, which led to the Cheetah being traded for a haul of draft picks and earning what is currently the highest contract for his position (four years, $120 million).

While there appeared to be no hard feelings for his former team, Hill, like many watching, was a bit dumbfounded by the defensive pass interference call on Eagles’ James Bradberry that ultimately allowed Kansas City to run out the clock and kick a championship-winning 27-yard field goal.

“I need to get referee on my podcast somethings need to be cleared,” he said. There will be plenty of Chiefs fans who deem the comment “salty” or “bitter.” However, few can argue that ending a game with that amount of drama and tension on a penalty is unsatisfying for any neutral spectator.

And on this Super Bowl Sunday, Hill was a fan just like millions of others, unbeholden to past allegiances.