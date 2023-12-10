Tyrese Haliburton may have lost the Tournament MVP, but he definitely won the award for best sneakers. Check out his custom Nike Kobe's.

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers met for a historic matchup as they dueled for the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament Cup. It was LeBron James and the Lakers that prevailed over the surging Indiana squad, but the Pacers were still winners in finding their superstar of the future. During the Tournament Final, Tyrese Haliburton rocked a custom pair of Nike Kobe 6's that caught everyone's eye. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Tyrese Haliburton's custom Kobe 6's for tonight's In-Season Tournament Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/txZ7MRIyTG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 10, 2023

Haliburton laced up a very clean custom pair of Nike Kobe 6's during the Tournament Final. Kobe Bryant's legacy is kept alive each night in the NBA with how popular his sneakers are among the players. As a Nike athlete, Haliburton has full access to a number of Player Exclusive options as well as the option to get customs made, but he went with DeMar DeRozan's previous PE for this game.

This pair has a slight ‘South Beach' theme to it and is covered in an aqua blue upper. Yellow and pink hits are seen as black detailing along the Nike logo completes the look. The shoes are highlighted by hot pink laces and sockliner, giving them the right amount of ‘pop' while still looking clean.

It wasn't the first time we've seen Tyrese Haliburton wear some custom, never-before-seen Kobe models. They've been his preferred option throughout the season and he wore another unique model during the Pacers' semi-final game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As the tournament took place in Las Vegas, Haliburton wore custom Kobe 8's that resembled the 2007 Western All-Star jerseys. The game took place in Vegas and Kobe Bryant took home the MVP award.

Tyrese Haliburton wore custom Nike Kobe 8s inspired by Kobe Bryant’s 2007 Las Vegas All-Star Game MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PE4EsYzELt — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 8, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton finished the Tournament Final with 20 points and 11 assists as the Pacers fell to the Lakers 109-123. Still, Haliburton was arguably the best player besides LeBron James during the tournament and he officially put himself on the map as the next big superstar in the league. He's currently leading the NBA in assists with more than 12 a game and the Pacers managed the fewest turnovers per game during the tournament. They've found a gem in Haliburton and it's cool to see him paying homage to a legend with his sneakers each night.

While these probably won't be made available to the public, Nike will be releasing a slate of retro Nike Kobe sneakers from the past 20 years. Some new colorways of older models will even be releasing, so make sure to keep up with our Sneakers news for all the upcoming drops.