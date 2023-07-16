Should WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retire today, he won't get inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

That's according to former British world champion and Hall of Famer Carl Froch who believes “The Gypsy King” still hasn't done enough to get in.

That's also despite the fact that Fury is a multiple-time world champion, still remains undefeated with a 33-0-1 record and holds wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder (x3), Derek Chisora (x3) and Dillian Whyte.

But as far as Froch is concerned, there are different rules that gets one into the Hall of Fame and Anthony Joshua, for example, is a candidate over Fury.

“There are different rules on whether or not you make it into the Hall of Fame,” Froch said in an interview with BettingSites (via Boxing Social). “You can go in as a competitor or a participant or something else. You can be a promoter.

“Anthony Joshua for example, what he’s done for boxing, he’s brought it to a whole new audience. He’s followed on from my 80,000 at Wembley Stadium. What he’s done for the sport is transcend it and take it to the next level so for that alone you could say that’s a Hall of Fame career.”

While popular himself, Fury hasn't been able to emulate Joshua to that degree.

But he doesn't have to either as long as he has the wins to back it up. While Froch acknowledges that Fury's victories over Klitschko and Wilder were admirable, he still needs more to be worthy of the Hall of Fame.

“I was inducted for wins,” Froch added. “I dared to be great. I took on young unbeaten fighters like George Groves. Now that’s a legacy. That’s a career worthy of the Hall of Fame.

“Does Fury deserve it? A great win against [Wladimir] Klitschko, a trilogy win against [Deontay] Wilder, that’s not enough.”

Luckily for Fury, there are two names he can beat that can get him a Hall of Fame induction according to Froch and that's Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

“If he beats AJ, beats Usyk, then yes,” Froch added.

We all know Usyk is desperate for the Fury fight, but for now, he'll have to wait.

Especially as he's set to defend his heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois while Fury will box former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28.