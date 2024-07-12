15 years after playing two shows at the Stade de France, U2 and their “360” tour is being celebrated.

The stadium took to X on July 11, 15 years to the day of the first show, to celebrate U2's shows. They first shared a time-lapse video of them constructing the “360” tour stage. The video continued throughout the show as well — showing off the bright lights and spectacle.

They also shared two sets of photos. They include Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. One of the highlights includes Bono standing behind Mullen's drum kit with peace signs up.

There is another image of the stage from further back in the audience. It captures the grandiose stage and is breathtaking to look at. Small bridges connected the outer ramp to the main stage, allowing the band to get close and intimate with their audience on the floor.

In the second set of photos, a close-up of The Edge walking on one of the bridges is included. He is playing a bright yellow Fender Telecaster. There is also a stellar shot of Bono as he looks at the crowd.

U2's “360” tour

The aforementioned Stade de France shows on U2's “360” tour were some of the earliest on the tour. It was just their third stop on the tour and fifth and sixth shows in total.

They did return to France later in the tour, playing a show at the stadium on September 18, 2010. U2 visited several other countries, though, in between those shows.

The “360” tour is still U2's biggest to date. They have done everything from the revolutionary “ZooTV” tour to the recent “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour. But the “360” tour remains their biggest spectacle.

For a while, it was the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Elton John, and Taylor Swift later topped it.

Its stage was dubbed “the Claw” and featured connections to the audience all around. For a stage and show as big as it was, U2 found a way to connect with their audiences.

The “360” tour commenced on June 30, 2009, and concluded on July 30, 2011. 111 shows were played across seven legs, and U2 also headlined Glastonbury in the midst of it all.

What have they done since?

Since the “360” tour concluded, U2 has released three studio albums and embarked on three concert tours and a Las Vegas residency. The “Innocence + Experience” and “Experience + Innocence” tours came in 2015 and 2018, respectively, in support of Songs of Innocence (2014) and Songs of Experience (2017).

In between those tours, they celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of The Joshua Tree by touring it. The “Joshua Tree” tour originally took place in 2017. However, in 2019, the band went on a second leg of the tour that visited Asia and Oceania.

Starting on September 29, 2023, U2 became the first band to play a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They opened the new high-tech venue with their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere show. It was another anniversary gig that focused on Achtung Baby 32 years after it came out.

The residency concluded on March 2, 2024, after 40 shows. Where the band goes from here is unknown. Perhaps a new album or stadium tour like the “360” tour is coming.