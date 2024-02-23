Even after 30 years, U2‘s Achtung Baby is still racking up awards. At the Choice Music Prize awards, the album won yet another accolade.
It was announced that Achtung Baby won RTÉ's Choice Music Prize for Classic Irish Album.
Released in 1991, the album reinvented U2. After the lukewarm response to Rattle and Hum, their hybrid double-album follow-up to The Joshua Tree, they needed to “dream it all up again.”
Enter, Achtung Baby. The new album was a drastic change in the band's sound. More mature lyrics and themes were explored after the band went through a tumultuous recording process.
Back in 1992, Achtung Baby was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. It didn't win that award, but it did win Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.
U2 is one of the biggest rock bands of all time. Since their first album, Boy (1980), the band has landed 46 Grammy nominations, winning 22. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. have remained a part of the band since its inception.
U2 continues paying homage to Achtung Baby
To this day, Achtung Baby's tracks like “One,” “Mysterious Ways,” and “Until the End of the World” remain consistent parts of U2's concert sets.
In fact, the band is playing the album in full at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Their 40-night residency, which commenced on September 29, 2023, marks the first time that U2 has played the album in its entirety. Songs like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World” finally get to be heard by fans in a live setting.