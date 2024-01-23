U2 will release Achtung Baby in Dolby Atmos during their Sphere residency.

U2 is once again remastering Achtung Baby, this time in Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the new remaster comes with a Sphere tie-in twist.

Another remaster

U2.com subscribers were emailed today about the new remaster. A listening party will be held at 4pm on Thursday, January 25, at the Zoo TV Cinema. This is the first chance fans will get to listen to the new remaster ahead of its digital release on January 26. Award-winning recording engineer Chris Jenkins will introduce the album at the listening party.

Universe also had a registration for the listening party event open.

For those unfamiliar, the Zoo TV Cinema is a part of the Zoo Station exhibit at the Venetian hotel. It is a tie-in to the band's residency at the Sphere.

Achtung Baby will be the first U2 album to be issued in Dolby Atmos, making this another hallmark in their career.

The 1991 album, Achtung Baby, is one of the band's most renowned in their catalog. It served as a complete reinvention of the U2 from the eighties after the lukewarm response to their double live album/concert film, Rattle and Hum. The new sound and attitude also helped propel their “ZooTV” tour to new heights. It satirized the glitz and glam of rock and roll.

To celebrate the album, U2 is playing it in full at the Sphere. Their first-ever concert residency is taking place at the high-tech venue in Las Vegas. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for the shows. Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting them out due to health issues.

In addition to the Zoo Station exhibit, U2 released “Atomic City” to celebrate the Sphere residency.