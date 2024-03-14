As their Sphere residency concluded, U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg were awarded a major Las Vegas strip honor.
While Bono sings about the “keys to the cages” in “Atomic City,” he's received a different kind of key.
Comissioner Tick Segerblom revealed that he gave the band a key to the Las Vegas strip on the day of their final show at the Sphere.
Rock on! On March 2nd, I presented the Key to Las Vegas Strip to @U2 during the last show of their historic residency at the @SphereVegas.
Thank you for launching the next era in Las Vegas, where Clark County continues to lead the way in entertainment! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/z2NhpO8YvX
— Commissioner Tick Segerblom (@CommishTick) March 13, 2024
Bono is seen hanging on the shoulder of Segerblom in true rock star fashion. The rest of the band surround him as Segerblom holds the huge key.
U2's Sphere residency
On March 2, U2 played their final of 40 shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Their residency commenced on September 29, 2023, and continued through that date. During the 40 shows, the band created memorable moments. From Lady Gaga joining them on stage to their mind-blowing images.
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was the first concert residency in the band's history. During the 40 shows, they celebrated their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. This means that they played the album in its entirety during every show. The likes of “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World” were dusted off for the first time in decades.
Coming up, U2 will undoubtedly get back into the studio. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton have all teased a new rock-and-roll album.