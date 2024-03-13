For those who missed U2‘s final Sphere show on March 2, you'll have a chance to experience it. The band is going to broadcast the final show on their SiriusXM channel, U2 X-Radio.
March 13, 11:45am update: Jenny Huston confirmed that the “complete live show” from U2's final Sphere show.
Per U2Songs.com, ads on various SiriusXM channels have been airing for the special. The final show will air at 8pm ET on St. Patrick's Day, March 17.
Additionally, ahead of the show airing, an interview conducted with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg at Zoo Station will air. This will air one hour earlier at 7pm ET.
The final Sphere show was a special one. While Larry Mullen Jr. didn't come out and play, the band had other surprises up their sleeves. From a special “My Sweet Lord” snippet to a unique cover of “Don't Dream It's Over” with Neil Finn, this show had it all. Bono also welcomed Daniel Lanois, who produced several of the band's albums, to play “One” with them. They also closed out the show with a bone-chilling performance of “40.”
It's great that the band is willing to commemorate the show. They previously aired the band's show at the Apollo Theater from 2018 on the SiriusXM channel. It's unclear if the show will go on uninterrupted and what the quality of the audio will be. When U2 posted their performance of “Don't Dream It's Over” from the final show, it sounded great. Hopefully, it is up to that standard for the full two-hour performance.
U2:UV
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was a 40-night residency at the new high-tech venue in Las Vegas. For the first time, the band played Achtung Baby in full during the concerts.
The residency commenced on September 29, 2023, before concluding on March 2, 2024.