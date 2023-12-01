Adam Clayton teased that a new album and world tour could be in the cards for U2 in 2025 after their Sphere residency.

New album and tour in 2025?

During an episode of Ciara Lawrence's Pink Sparkle podcast, Clayton spoke about the future.

“We realize that fans all around the world want to see the band again,” Clayton acknowledged. “We've been away since COVID — I think our last concert was [in] 2019, the “Joshua Tree” [tour], and that was in Mumbai in India. And then COVID hit, and then these are the first shows since COVID.

“Our intention off the back of these shows would be to go away and do another album,” Clayton continued. “We released a single called ‘Atomic City,' which has been very popular with our audience. We want to put another record together and then we would tour again.”

He concluded, “I think if we go out again — it won't be next year, but probably the year after — it'll be a worldwide tour and we'll go everywhere that we can.”

U2 is currently stuck in Las Vegas playing the Sphere. They opened the new high-tech venue on September 29, 2023, and have dates slated through February 18, 2024. This has been a brand new venture for the band, who are used to touring arenas and stadiums.

They are using the Sphere to celebrate Achtung Baby by playing it in full for the first time. Adam Clayton is of course joined by Bono and The Edge. Bram van den Berg is filling in on the drums for Larry Mullen Jr. for these shows.

U2 hasn't put out an album of new music since Songs of Experience (released on this day six years ago). Their latest release, Songs of Surrender, was a collection of 40 songs from their back catalog reworked.