A resurfaced video shows U2 members Bono and The Edge perform “Your Blue Room” from their Passengers' Original Soundtracks 1 album as a tribute to Stephen Hawking.

Starmus shared the video on their YouTube page of Bono and The Edge's performance from 2016. Bono, who donned bleach-blonde hair during the 2015 Innocence + Experience Tour, reverted to his darker hair color at this point.

As the backing track began, Bono and The Edge recited parts of Pablo Neruda's poem “Poetry” while introducing the song. “And time is a string of pearls / Your blue room,” they sang. “A new frame / A new perspective / Looking down on our objectives / Your instructions / Whatever their directions / Your blue room.”

What is “Your Blue Room”?

“Your Blue Room” is the third track from Original Soundtracks 1. U2 collaborated with Brian Eno under the name Passengers to record the album.

Original Soundtracks 1 features hit songs like “Miss Sarajevo.” The album was released on November 6, 1995, between U2's Zooropa and Pop.

Stephen Hawking's relationship with U2 goes beyond the Bono and The Edge performance. Hawking previously recorded an introduction for “City of Blinding Lights” for U2's Innocence + Experience Tour in 2015.

“We are all time travelers traveling into the future,” he said. “But let us make that future a place we want to visit. Be brave. Be determined. Overcome the odds that can be done.”

U2's Bono and The Edge's collaborations

Of course, Bono and The Edge are most known for their work within U2. But the duo have also collaborated on several projects outside of the band.

Perhaps the most famous is when they composed the music and soundtrack for the Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. The musical resided on Broadway from June 11, 2011, to January 4, 2014.

They have also worked with Roy Orbison, Tina Turner, and Martin Garrix. In 2021, they recorded “We Are the People” with Garrix, which was used as the official song of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

U2 is coming off a residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Sphere. They performed 40 shows from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024, revolving around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were without drummer Larry Mullen Jr. for the shows. Instead, Bram van den Berg filled in for him.

Now, U2 seems to be working on a new album, which will lead to another tour. Luckily, it sounds like Mullen is back with the band in the studio and will hit the road with them when the time is right.

U2's last album, Songs of Surrender, was a collection of 40 re-recorded songs from their back catalog. Their last album of original material was Songs of Experience, released in 2017.