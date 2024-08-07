Hayley Williams of Paramore is a U2 fan and loves their Red Rocks concert. She recently defended the Irish rock band made up of Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

On her Instagram Story, Williams shared a screenshot from a Paramore fan page on X (formerly Twitter). The account pointed out that Paramore has surpassed U2 as the twentieth most-streamed rock act of all time. Williams did not take kindly to the slight U2 diss.

“Not the casual U2 diss lmao?!!” Williams wrote on her story. “Their Live at Red Rocks film still gives me such a buzz. Just a tight ass band with huge vocals.”

In case the post has expired, @rockmycoffee shared a screenshot of the post on X. They are clearly happy about the comments from Williams.

The U2 Live at Red Rocks: Under a Blood Red Sky that the Paramore singer mentioned is one of the band's most iconic concert films. It was originally released as a video cassette, the band's first video release, to accompany their 1983 live album, Under a Blood Red Sky.

The title of the concert film and live album is derived from their hit War song, “New Year's Day.” They took to the Red Rocks Amphitheater on June 5, 1983, to promote their War album.

What is most notable about the performance is the weather conditions. The concert took place as inclement weather hit. But that did not stop the band, as Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. put on an iconic performance in the rain.

Who is Hayley Williams of Paramore?

Hayley Williams has been the lead vocalist of Paramore since she co-founded it in 2004. She is the only constant member of the band. Zac Farro and Taylor York currently play with her. Past members include Josh Farro, Jeremy Davis, Jason Bynum, John Hembree, and Hunter Lamb.

To date, Paramore has won two Grammys and received five total nominations. Their two wins came at the 2024 ceremony when they won Best Rock Album for This Is Why and Best Alternative Music Performance for the title track.

While Paramore themselves have embarked on five headlining tours and two co-headlining tours, they opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour for several shows.

After opening the inaugural show on March 17, 2023, they returned to the Eras Tour for the European leg of the tour, opening all of the shows. They were the only opening act Swift had for 20 straight shows to start the leg.

Paramore will remain with Swift, opening the rest of her shows on the European leg. The final five Wembley Stadium shows in London, England, will also feature artists like Suki Waterhouse and Maisie Peters.

Why is U2 iconic?

U2's Red Rocks and subsequent Live Aid performances helped propel them to stardom. Bono and Co. showed their on-stage prowess that has carried to this day.

As a live act, U2 has put on iconic tours like ZooTV, PopMart, and the 360 Tour. More recently, they have continued revolutionizing the use of technology during their concerts on the Innocence + Experience Tour, Joshua Tree Tour 2017 (and its 2019 leg), and the Experience + Innocence Tour.

In 2023, U2 opened the Sphere in Las Vegas. The new high-tech venue features a huge 16K resolution LED screen on the interior that wraps around it.

After U2's 40-night residency, Phish and Dead and Company have since played the venue. The latter band is still in the midst of their 30-night residency and about to play their final weekend.

The Eagles will then take over from September 20, 2024, to January 25, 2025. They will play 20 shows in that span. Additionally, Anyma will play the first-ever EDM shows from December 27, 2024, to January 1, 2025.