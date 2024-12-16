It sounds like 2026 will be the year U2 finally returns with their next tour, according to drummer Larry Mullen Jr. Additionally, Mullen hopes to be back with Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mullen discussed his long-awaited return to the stage. He missed the band's recent concert residency at the Sphere from September 2023 to March 2024. However, he notes that U2's next tour will be “different” from what they have already done.

“I don't think it will be what we normally do,” Mullen revealed. “I would hope it would be something different. But I'm excited to get back in some capacity.”

The final tidbit about wanting to be “back in some capacity” is interesting. It is unclear what he means by that, but hopefully, he will be able to join them for the entirety of their next tour.

Mullen also revealed that U2 is back in the studio recording new music. The Edge and Clayton have previously said that they are in the studio as the year concludes. Fans of the band are hoping for an update on a new album.

When will U2 tour next with Larry Mullen Jr.?

Previously, Clayton said U2 needs to release a new album before thinking about touring. Luckily, they are in the studio recording new material. Clayton did say that the band may not tour until 2026 or 2027 and that they will have a better idea of when their upcoming album will be ready by the “end of the summer.”

So, expect it to be quiet on the U2 front for the next few months. They are busy in the studio and will probably release more information when the time is right.

Their last tour was in 2019, when they embarked on a second run of shows on the Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour. They then performed their Sphere residency with Bram van den Berg filling in for Mullen for the shows.

U2's last proper album was released in 2017. Songs of Experience was the band's last album of new material (Songs of Surrender was a collection of 40 re-recorded songs). Suffice to say, U2 fans are waiting for what's next.

To satiate appetites, U2 celebrated the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. In addition to the remastered album, U2 also released an album of previously unrecorded songs, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb. It was released as a part of the 20th anniversary editions of the album and as a standalone album on Record Store Day.