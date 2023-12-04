After 40 shows, U2 will call it quits at the Sphere. They announced their final four Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton-led shows at the venue.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg have made a big decision. U2 has announced four “final” dates of their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

“40”

Fittingly, U2 will close out their Sphere residency in Las Vegas with 40 shows. On December 4, the band announced their “final” four shows on February 23, 24, and March 1, 2.

U2.com subscribers can submit ticket requests for the final shows. The registration will close on December 5 at 10 pm PT. The general sale for tickets commences on Friday, December 8 at 11 am PT.

The news comes shortly after the Sphere announced Phish as their next act. Phish will play four dates in April 2024, all after U2's residency is set to conclude.

U2 opened the Sphere on September 29. They were the inaugural band to play the new high-tech venue. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg for these shows as Larry Mullen Jr. recovers from health issues.

The show is a unique blend of music and breathtaking visuals. Photos and videos that have surfaced online don't do the venue justice. It's something that needs to be seen to be believed.

The Sphere residency is celebrating U2's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. Bono and Co. are playing the album in full for the very first time. This includes live rarities including “So Cruel” and “Love is Blindness” in addition to mega-hits like “One” and “Mysterious Ways.”

U2 was only initially announced for a select handful of dates. As demand and interest grew, so did their itinerary. The band was previously set to conclude its Sphere residency on February 18, 2024, but they will now be playing there until March 2. U2 just resumed shows after a near-month-long break.