U2‘s Sphere residency has ended. But photographer Ross Stewart has shared a slew of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Bram van den Berg, and more from the final few nights.
In a post on Stewart's Instagram, he shared 10 new photos of the band. The caption is derived from the band's opening track from Achtung Baby, “Zoo Station.”
“Standing in the station,” the caption reads.
View this post on Instagram
The first photo shows van den Berg, The Edge, Bono, and Clayton standing outside of the model train. This was taken at the Zoo Station exhibit in the Venetian Resort. Other photos show the band's crew and those close to the members in Las Vegas. One of the highlights is seeing The Edge seated with Gavin Friday in the Trabant in the Zoo Station exhibit. Pauli the PSM, the DJ who opened for the band in Las Vegas, is also photographed presumably before a performance.
The final two posts show Clayton, Bono, The Edge and van den Berg standing in the seats of the Sphere. The visuals seen at the end of the show with all of the creatures during “With or Without You” and “Beautiful Day” are on display on the screen. Finally, the band also posed for a photo with their backs to the audience. It's likely that this was captured after the final performance of “Beautiful Day” on March 2.
U2:UV
U2 just wrapped their first concert residency in Las Vegas. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was a celebration of their 1991 album. They played it in full for the first time in a live setting.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg for the residency. Larry Mullen Jr. sat out all of the shows due to his recovery from health issues.
Initially announced as a handful of dates, interest and demand for U2:UV grew. 40 total shows were played from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024.