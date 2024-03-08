In honor of International Women’s Day, U2 released the audio of their cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” The band played a special cover with Crowded House singer Neil Finn at their final Sphere show on March 2.
U2 took to their social media pages to post an official version of the cover. During the March 2 show, Bono joked the audience should record the performance on their phones. He wasn’t sure if the performance would ever be officially released since neither party talked to their respective record label.
The post included the lyrics to the chorus of Crowded House’s iconic hit.
Hey now, hey now
Don't dream it's over
Hey now, hey now
When the world comes in
They come, they come
To build a wall between us
We know they won't win
Neil Finn beamed in to Sphere last weekend to sing his song with us for Yulia Navalnaya, who is continuing the fight for freedom… pic.twitter.com/lOyohHgieV
— U2 (@U2) March 8, 2024
“Neil Finn beamed in to Sphere last weekend to sing his song with us for Yulia Navalnaya, who is continuing the fight for freedom and against Putin — a fight her husband Alexei Navalny gave his life form,” the post began. “On this International Women’s Day, we honor Yulia and all women fighting for freedom around the world, those whose names we know, and those whose names we’ll never know.”
The mix is incredibly done. Bono’s vocals and the band sound crisp. And given that Finn sent in an audio recording of his own that U2 played to, it’s important that this mix blends them seamlessly.
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere
U2 just wrapped up their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas at the Sphere. The residency was done to celebrate their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. The album was played in full live for the first time.
On September 29, 2023, the residency commenced. 40 dates were played in the subsequent months through March 2, 2024.