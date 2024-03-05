U2 lead singer Bono has won another major award for his memoir's audiobook, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.
At the 2024 Audie Awards, Bono's memoir took home Audiobook of the Year. The other nominees included All the Sinners Bleed, Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound, Sing a Black Girls' Song, and Tom Lake.
Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story
Bono released Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story in 2022. The memoir was narrated by the “With or Without You” singer himself.
A book tour of sorts, “Stories of Surrender,” was embarked on in 2022. The one-man show featured Bono acting out and talking through stories from his book. Additionally, he would sing songs named in the book in brand-new arrangements. After the initial tour ended, an 11-date residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City ran in spring 2023.
U2 is fresh off of their 40-date residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere commenced on September 29, 2023, and ran until March 2, 2024. The residency was initially announced as a select few dates. However, interest and demand grew and thus the band continued adding dates to their itinerary.
During the shows, the band played Achtung Baby in full for the first time. That meant that they had to dust off deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World” for the first time in decades.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg. U2's founder and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. sat out all 40 shows due to his recovery from various health issues.