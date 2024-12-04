The UCF football program has reportedly “inquired about the availability” of USC football head coach Lincoln Riley as a potential replacement for Gus Malzahn.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Antonio Morales, and Ralph Russo reported that UCF made the inquiry last weekend.

“Representatives from UCF reached out to Riley’s representatives last weekend to inquire about his interest in making a move across the country, one source said,” according to The Athletic. “Any discussions about adjusting the terms of Riley’s contract would be between him and USC, sources said.

“The first source added that UCF has not received any word from Riley’s camp that he is interested in leaving USC, and the school is still looking at multiple candidates to fill its head coaching vacancy.”

Riley left Oklahoma for USC in December 2021 and reportedly signed a 10-year, $100 million contract. In his three seasons in Los Angeles, Riley is 25-14 and has seen his season win total decrease each year.