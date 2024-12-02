In one of the more surprising coaching moves of the 2024 season, Gus Malzahn has decided to pull his best Chip Kelly and leave UCF football to become the offensive coordinator for Florida State.

Malzahn's new job title was announced just before the Seminoles lost their 10th game of what has been an unprecedented season in Tallahassee. It was a move that left head coach Mike Norvell in desperate need of making some sort of splash, and Malzahn appears to be that splash—or at least the first of what could be several major changes for the program.

The timing of Malzahn’s departure is striking, coming just a day after his UCF Golden Knights lost to Utah, capping a three-game losing streak to finish the season at 4-8. In his four years at UCF, this was by far his most disappointing season, as the program failed to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015.

The last two years have been particularly challenging for the Golden Knights since joining the Big 12. After a promising 9-4 and 9-5 start in his first two seasons, UCF faltered to a 6-7 record in 2023 before bottoming out this year. Malzahn leaves UCF with a 28-24 overall record, far from the high expectations that surrounded his arrival in Orlando.

With Malzahn now out of the picture, UCF finds itself in need of a new leader. The Golden Knights are one of three Power Four programs currently with a head coaching vacancy, joining North Carolina and West Virginia in their search.

Here, we’ll take a look at the five best potential candidates for the UCF head coaching job, ranking them by their fit and likelihood to elevate the program.

Tim Harris Jr., UCF offensive coordinator

Tim Harris Jr. obviously knows the program well, having spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with UCF before taking a year with Miami as their running backs coach. Harris returned to the Golden Knights this season and even assumed play-calling duties from Malzahn in the last four games.

Harris is reportedly a candidate for the head coaching jobs at both FAU and FIU, which underscores his familiarity and recruiting ties within the state of Florida. Those connections could prove invaluable, especially as UCF looks for stability during this transitional period. Retaining Harris could also help the program maintain its current recruiting class—a significant advantage in rebuilding momentum.

Scott Frost, Los Angeles Rams senior football analyst

Who says you can’t come home, Scott Frost? The UCF program reached its greatest heights under Frost’s leadership. During his two seasons with the Golden Knights, Frost went 19-7, culminating in an unforgettable 2017 season where UCF finished 13-0 with a Peach Bowl victory and famously declared themselves the undefeated national champions.

However, Frost’s subsequent tenure at Nebraska, his alma mater, was far less successful, with a disappointing 16-31 record over five seasons.

Whether Frost would be willing to step back into a head coaching role—or if UCF’s administration would even consider him—is uncertain. Still, a reunion would make for a compelling storyline. It’s worth noting that the program Frost left behind has undergone significant changes, including its move from the AAC to the Big 12, making the challenge of returning to UCF an entirely different one.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane head coach

One of the hottest names on the coaching circuit right now is Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall. The 42-year-old has solidified his reputation as a leader capable of elevating Group of Five programs, guiding both Troy and Tulane to impressive success. Does that mean he's ready for the Power Four?

Across three head coaching seasons at the two programs, Sumrall boasts a stellar 32-7 record, including one bowl victory. This season, he has led the Green Wave to the AAC Championship Game.

Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State offensive coordinator

One of the most innovative play-callers in college football right now is Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Kotelnicki gained recognition during his tenure at Kansas while under head coach Lance Leipold, where his creative schemes played a key role in revitalizing a program that had long struggled.

In his first year at Penn State, Kotelnicki has made an immediate impact, significantly improving the Nittany Lions’ offense. The unit now ranks No. 20 in the nation, averaging an impressive 445.6 yards per game.

Dan Mullen, ESPN college football analyst

UCF could opt for a familiar approach in replacing Gus Malzahn by targeting another former SEC head coach, Dan Mullen. The ex-Mississippi State and Florida coach is currently serving as an analyst for ESPN’s college football coverage. However, it’s not uncommon for media roles to act as a brief intermission before coaches return to the sidelines, as seen with Mack Brown.

Many argue that Mullen, now 52, wasn’t given enough time to succeed at Florida, where he compiled a 34-15 record before being dismissed following a 5-6 season. With an overall coaching record of 103-61, Mullen’s experience and success make him a viable candidate not just for UCF but for virtually any Power Four job that becomes available.