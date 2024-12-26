The transfer portal is starting to wind down as the College Football Playoff quarterfinals approach, as many of the big names who are trying to find a new home have settled on a new location.

Some coaching staffs around the country are till adding key players to their roster as they look to get into the postseason discussion for next season. On Thursday, new head coach Scott Frost and UCF made a big addition when safety Jaeden Gould announced that he would be committing to come to Orlando and play for the Knights next season, according to Pete Nikos of On3 Sports.

This will be Gould's third stop in the Power Four after he spent the 2022 season at Nebraska before transferring to Syracuse for the last two years. Gould was a contributor for the Orange on the defensive side of the ball last season, making 19 tackles and intercepting one pass in 2024.

UCF has a lot of work to do to build up a roster that had a very disappointing season in 2024. The Knights looked like they could be a possible sleeper in the Big 12 through the non-conference slate, but they faltered in a big way during conference play. Quarterback uncertainty and a bland defense that struggled to stop some of the top offenses in the Big 12 caused the Knights to finish the season 4-8 and just 2-7 in Big 12 play.

At the end of the season, head coach Gus Malzahn stepped down and left UCF to go be the offensive coordinator at Florida State, which led to a number of incoming recruits and transfers finding a new place to play next season. The Knights responded by bringing in Scott Frost, who had a ton of success coaching in Orlando before his failed stint at Nebraska. Frost has a hefty rebuilding project in front of him, but the addition of Jaeden Gould is a solid move as UCF navigates the offseason.