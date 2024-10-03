ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UCF-Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCF-Florida.

Head coach Billy Napier is working on borrowed time at Florida. It seems remarkable that Napier hasn't already been fired by the Gators, given how poorly Florida has played in the early stages of this 2024 season. Florida Gator head football coaches simply don't get paid to finish at or near .500, but that's exactly where UF is heading thanks to multiple early-season losses with other tough SEC games yet to come. Before the SEC schedule continues for the Gators, they have to deal with in-state competitor UCF, a team which desperately wanted to schedule this game against UF and was able to strike a deal. It could very well be that since there was a lot of friction between these two in-state schools on the road to getting this game scheduled, a Florida loss to UCF might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. A loss here could get Napier fired, as Florida thinks about its next head coach. You have already likely seen speculation about Florida's next move. Lane Kiffin is the name which keeps popping up, though former Tampa Bay Buccaneer head coach — and Super Bowl champion — Jon Gruden will probably make his way into the conversation as well, especially if Kiffin turns down a job offer.

Enough about Florida football hot seat speculation for now. Let's focus on this game against UCF. The Knights come into Gainesville having played as poorly as they possibly could in a 48-21 loss to Deion Sanders and Colorado at home. It was a total no-show for UCF, which was sloppy, slow, inattentive, and unable to physically outplay Colorado in the trenches. Most football analysts think Colorado is not an especially tough team on its front lines, but UCF could not outmuscle the Buffs at the line of scrimmage. UCF coach Gus Malzahn was thoroughly humiliated. It will be fascinating to see if UCF can bounce back against Florida, or if the Colorado loss winds up sending the Knights into a complete nosedive.

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knights could not have been any worse against Colorado last weekend. The only way to go is up for a team which has a measure of talent but simply could not get out of its own way. UCF did come back from a 28-7 deficit earlier this season to beat TCU on the road. That game offers insight into this UCF team: skilled and capable, but volatile and anything but consistent. UCF hit rock bottom against Colorado. Chances are the Knights play better than average football against Florida. If they do, they will win.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCF lost by 27 to a Colorado team which is widely regarded as being not very strong or physically imposing at the line of scrimmage. If UCF can get bossed around by Colorado, Florida — a team which is probably better than Colorado — can similarly hammer the Knights. The Gators should establish the upper hand here.

Final UCF-Florida Prediction & Pick

These teams are way too volatile and inconsistent to trust. Pass. Stay away from this game.

