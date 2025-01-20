ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UCF Knights (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) are in the Midwest to take on the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an UCF-Iowa State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the UCF-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Iowa State Odds

UCF: +16.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1160

Iowa State: -16.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 150.5 (-108)

Under: 150.5 (-112)

How to Watch UCF vs. Iowa State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF has to keep up with the Cyclones on the offensive side of the court. This is something they are more than capable of doing. They score 78.9 points per game, and they play at a very fast pace. Along with that, the Knights will get to the free throw line, and they will make those free throws. UCF has scored at least 75 points in their last five wins, and at least 86 points in four of those five wins. If the Knights can put up some points in this game, they will be able to win.

Three players on UCF average double digit points. Those three players are Keyshawn Hall, Darius Johnson, and Jordan Ivy-Curry. In fact, one of those three players have been the leading scorer in all but two of UCF's games this season. They combine to average 46.0 points per game, 13.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. If they can each continue to play well, the Knights will have a good chance to at least cover the spread Tuesday night.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is one of the best teams in the country. A lot of that is because of their ability to score. The Cyclones average 83.8 points per game, which is the best in the Big 12. Iowa State is second in the conference in field goal percentage, and second in free throws attempted per game. Iowa State will be able to score at a high rate if UCF has a bad game on defense.

Speaking of UCF's defense, they really struggle. The Knights allow teams to put up 77.4 points per game, which is the most in the Big 12. Along with that, UCF allows the third-highest field goal percentage in the Big 12. The Knights really struggle to defend, and this is especially true against better teams such as Iowa State. With their struggles on defense, do not be surprised if Iowa State gets 85+ points Tuesday night.

Iowa State also does a great job on defense. They allow just 65.2 points per game, and opponents shoot only 40.6 percent from the floor against them. Now, UCF can put up some points, but that is only because of the pace they play at. The Knights have the second-lowest field goal percentage in the conference. Iowa State just has to close out, and force contested shots. If they can do that, UCF is going to struggle on the offensive end of the floor.

Final UCF-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

I am fully expecting a blowout Tuesday night. Iowa State is the better team, and that is on both ends of the court. UCF can surprise some people, but I will be taking Iowa State to win this game. I will also be taking Iowa State to cover the spread.

Final UCF-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -16.5 (-120)