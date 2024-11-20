ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

West Virginia looks to become bowl-eligible as they face UCF. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UCF-West Virginia prediction and pick.

UCF-West Virginia Last Game – Matchup History

UCF comes into the game at 4-6 on the year. They opened the season at 3-0, including a win in conference play over TCU. They would then lose five straight before beating Arizona 56-12. Last time out, they faced Arizona State. It would be a close game, but they would fall to Arizona State 35-31. Meanwhile, West Virginia is 5-5 on the year. They are also 4-3 in conference play. Last time out, they faced Baylor and would fall 49-35.

Overall Series: UCF and West Virginia have faced three times in their history. West Virginia has won all three games, starting with a win in 2003. They faced off last year with UCF falling 41-28.

Here are the UCF-West Virginia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCF-West Virginia Odds

UCF: -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -137

West Virginia: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs. West Virginia

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCF had been led by KJ Jefferson this year. He completed 64 of 108 passes this year for 1,012 yards. He has also thrown seven touchdown passes. Jefferson has thrown four interceptions this year and has been sacked 13 times. Still, he has been solid on the ground this year. He has run 61 times for 193 yards with two touchdowns on the ground. Still, he has not played since the start of October, leading to Dylan Rizk being in at quarterback. He has completed 51 of 70 passes for 625 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been intercepted just once this year.

Kobe Hudson has led the way in the receiving game. He has 38 receptions for 623 yards this year and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Randy Pittman Jr. has 25 receptions on the year for 328 yards. Jacoby Jones has 20 receptions for 306 yards this year and two scores. Finally, RJ Harvey has 15 receptions for 229 yards and two scores. Harvey also leads the way in the running game. He has run for 1,328 yards this year on 196 carries. He has 19 touchdowns this year. Jaccuri Brown, the backup quarterback, is the second-leading rusher with 354 yards and four scores.

UCF is 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 65th in opponent yards per game. They are 105th against the pass, but sit 33rd against the run. Quadric Bullard is second on the team in tackles while having a sack, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Daylan Dotson and Malachi Lawrence both have four sacks on the year. Further, Deshawn Pace and Brandon Adams both have two interceptions on the year.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Garrett Greene has led the way for West Virginia this year. He has completed 118 of 215 passes this year for 1,589 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown nine interceptions though. He has also been sacked 14 times this year, for a loss of 65 yards. Still, Greene has run the ball well this year. He has run for 600 yards and five touchdowns this year.

In the receiving game, Hudson Clement has led the way. He has 31 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Traylon Ray has 28 receptions this year for 426 yards and four scores. Justin Robinson has been solid. He has just 12 receptions but for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, tight end Kole Taylor has 35 receptions for 388 yards and three scores. In the running game, Jahiem White has led the way. He has carried the ball 116 times this year for 639 yards. He has scored five times this year. Further, CJ Donaldson Jr. has been solid as well. He has run for 113 yards and 525 yards. Further, he has scored seven times this year.

West Virginia is 102nd in opponent points per game this year while sitting 91st in opponent yards per game. They are 55th against the run while sitting 117th against the pass this year. Josiah Trotter leads the way in tackles this year while having a half a sack, two pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, TJ Jackson leads the way with 5.5 sacks. Further, Garnett Hollis JR has six pass breakups this year.

Final UCF-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

UCF has struggled since they lost KJ Jefferson. Since the game against Flordia, they have just one win. The offense has been better since moving to Rizk from Brown to replace Jefferson, but still not at the same level. UCF is 5-5 against the spread this year, but have covered just twice in their last seven games. They are also 1-4 when a favorite in the last seven games. Meanwhile, West Virginia is 4-6 against the spread but covered in two of the last three. It should be a tight game, but take West Virginia.

Final UCF-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia +2.5 (-104)