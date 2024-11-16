Ahead of West Virginia football's Week 12 matchup against Baylor, the Mountaineers received a positive injury update on quarterback Garrett Greene, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Greene will return for West Virginia, and start against Baylor on Saturday. He’s missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury and was only available in an emergency role last week. He’s practiced all week for WVU.”

Greene has missed the last two games due to an upper body injury suffered in Week 8. Sophomore backup Nicco Marchiol has stepped in at starting quarterback for West Virginia, and has played well in Greene's absence. He completed 27 of his 37 pass attempts for 354 yards and three touchdowns in victories over Arizona and Cincinnati.

Garrett Greene to start for West Virginia football in Week 12

While Greene is getting the nod against Baylor on Saturday, there's going to be little room for error in his first game back. The Mountaineers are 5-4, and have a legitimate chance at a bowl appearance. They are also 4-2 in the Big 12, so wins against Baylor, and then Texas Tech in the final regular season matchup on November 30 would go a long way.

West Virginia's opening drive of the game will be crucial for Greene. In his last outing against Kansas State, the senior quarterback went without a touchdown pass until the last six minutes of the second quarter when the Wildcats already held a comfortable lead. He'll need to point the offense in the right direction early, as Baylor has averaged 44.6 points over their three-game win streak.

The Mountaineers host the Bears at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 4 PM ET.