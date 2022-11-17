Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins have just secured the commitment of a highly-touted talent, with 4-star guard Sebastian Mack (Class of 2023) committing to UCLA basketball. Mack announced his intention to play for the Bruins, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

Mack believes that UCLA basketball will be the perfect program for him to groom his potential as a player, with his sights on the NBA in the future. “That will be a place where I can grow as a player and learn different aspects to eventually be a pro,” Mack said explaining his reason why he decided to bring his talents to UCLA. “That place and scenery will help me a lot.”

Mack also said that he will be making a huge impact on the offensive end of the floor for UCLA basketball, which reached the Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 March Madness.

“I will bring a lot of buckets and a lot of leadership and facilitating as a player,” said Mack. “I will just be all-around so I can take my talents to the next level. It’s going to be a fun ride and it’s going to be a show. I will do whatever it takes to win.”

At the moment, UCLA basketball has a total of three commitments for 2023, with two of them, 4-star power forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams, already signed. With the three in the fold of the Bruins, UCLA basketball is now ranked 13th overall in the nation in 2023 recruiting.