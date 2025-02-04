If you're lucky enough to play College Basketball at a Jordan Brand sponsored school, odds are you're probably dripped head-to-toe in some of the most exclusive gear and sneakers in the game today. It's a massive selling point for Jordan Brand schools and the UCLA Men's Basketball team is no different in their recruitment of players – they'll be the latest school to receive their very own Air Jordan 4 PE sneakers detailed for their school spirit and representation of the Jumpman.

UCLA adopted their Jordan Brand sponsorship back in 2020 and has tasked Nike with outfitting their uniforms and keeping their players laced with the latest in Nike Basketball tech. This, of course, includes shoes to wear off the court as well, following a similar cadence we've seen with other Jordan Brand schools like North Carolina and the University of Florida.

This upcoming Air Jordan 4 will be a player exclusive (PE) made specially for the members of the UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball team.

Air Jordan 4 “UCLA” PE

The Air Jordan 4 “UCLA” will come with a premium mix of materials including leather and suede to create a luxurious feel to this exclusive colorway. They feature the classic UCLA baby blue color accented by their secondary gold color. The shoes are contrasted by white as the tertiary color and feature hits of gold throughout the Jordan logos and key components of the silhouette. The shoes also come complete with a gold UCLA hang tag in lieu of the typical Jumpman.

As mentioned previously, these are simply a PE and will not be released to the public any time soon. The shoes will remain an exclusive for the athletes of UCLA, but may still see the light of day if they're able to be sold on the aftermarket.