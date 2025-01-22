One of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers ever released will be making another anticipated return in 2025 and per usual, sneakerheads are anxiously awaiting the upcoming drop. The Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” is a constant staple in every Jordan fan's closet and we'll see an updated release during the spring of 2025.

First making its debut in 1989 as one of the four original colorways of the Air Jordan 4, the White Cement edition is made famous by the clean white uppers and grey speckled midsoles. They were made iconic by Michael Jordan on the basketball floor, but the shoes have out-performed themselves as a cultural icon.

The shoes were retroed (re-released) in 1999, 2012, and most recently in 2016. On par with previous retro editions, we'll see a nod back to the original colorway and tooling from 1989.

The Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” returns in the classic color scheme of White/Fire Red-Black-Tech Grey. The shoes feature a smooth white leather upper based in a black and grey Nike Air outsole. The sneakers derive their name from the black, grey, and white speckling along the midsole resembling a cement pattern. The cement is seen on the wings of the shoe while the lace stays are done in black.

Once again, we'll see the OG “Nike Air” return to the cement back heel tab as a nod to the 1989, 1999, and 2016 retroes. Hits of Fire Red along the tongue's Jumpman and Nike branding on the outsole will complete the look, making for one of the more anticipated releases of 2025.

The Jordan 4 “White Cement” will return May 24, 2025 for a retail tag of $225. The shoes are confirmed to be arriving in full family sizing with adjusted pricing and will see an official release on Nike and select Air Jordan retailers. Don't miss out on your chance to own one of the most iconic Jordan sneakers ever released!