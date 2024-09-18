UCLA football fans will be able to celebrate their teams next win with a meal at Buffalo Wild Wings as the restaurant is now offering free wings after every win that the Bruins have this season. If UCLA wins a football game, you can go to a Buffalo Wild Wings in the Los Angeles area and get six free wings with qualifying purchases of more than 10 dollars. The only problem… the Bruins might not win another game this season.

“After each UCLA win, LA area Buffalo Wild Wings offering 6 free wings w/qualifying $10+ purchase of food/non-alcoholic beverages,” Brett McMurphy said in a post. “Unfortunately, UCLA projected underdog in 9 of final 10 games.”

So far, the UCLA football team is 1-1 on the year. They have a narrow road win against Hawaii, and they got blown out at home against Indiana. The Bruins are certainly one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, and according to ESPN, there are actually zero games left on this schedule that the Bruins are expected to win. Their best chance is probably a home game against Fresno State to end the season, but ESPN gives the Bulldogs a 59.1% chance of winning that game.

Fans react to UCLA's Buffalo Wild Wings news

Everyone knows that the UCLA football team isn't great this year, so college football fans had some fun with this news.

“BBW about to get all the press without giving away a single wing,” One fan said in a post.

At this point, it looks like this fan is probably right as UCLA hasn't look good this season.

It doesn't seem like a lot of wings will be given away.

“Going to have a lot of leftover wings,” Another fan wrote.

It's a good idea in theory.

“It’s the thought that counts,” One fan said.

The first chance for free wings will come this weekend as UCLA will hit the road to take on LSU. The game will kick off at 3:30 ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. This matchup will be airing on ABC, and the Tigers are favored by 22.5 points. It would be shocking if UCLA football fans got free wings this week.