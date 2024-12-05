Less than ten months after agreeing to a deal to become the offensive coordinator at UCLA, Eric Bieniemy is now on his way out, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, UCLA offensive line coach Juan Castillo, who arrived in Los Angeles with Bieniemy, is also not expected to return.

According to Eric Bieniemy's agent Jason Fletcher (h/t Tom Pelissero of NFL Network), this was a mutual decision between his client and the school, and the 55-year-old coach will be aiming to return to the NFL next season

“Eric and UCLA mutually parted ways today as previously planned. He’s still getting paid by the Commanders. After interviewing for head coaching jobs last year, he wanted to stay active and busy. So, he decided to go help out Deshaun Foster, who is like his little brother, at UCLA as opposed to sitting out a year. The plan was always to return to the NFL in 2025, and he’s looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Bieniemy, a standout running back at Colorado who finished 3rd in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1990, had been coaching at various levels since retiring from the NFL in 1999. That includes a three-year stint as the running backs coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2005. Most notably, Bieniemy served on Andy Reid's coaching from the time Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013.

Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018 to 2022, and in each of those five seasons, the Chiefs finished in the top six in both yards and points. Bieniemy left his post in KC after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in order to take over as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. In Washington, Bieniemy had the opportunity to serve as a play-caller for the first time in his career, but he didn't have nearly the personnel he did in Kansas City and lasted just one season.

In his one season at UCLA, Bieniemy's Bruins finished 117th in total offense and 126th in points per game.