Eric Bieniemy's tenure opens the door for an exciting new offensive era.

The Washington Commanders have shaken up their coaching staff after a disappointing 2023-24 NFC East showing. New head coach Dan Quinn has elected to make a move on former USC football staff member Kliff Kingsbury. Thus, this creates problems for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's return.

Washington's coaching staff goes through more changes

Dan Quinn confirmed Eric Bieniemy is not returning to the Commanders for the 2024-25 season, per Adam Schefter. The former offensive coordinator had a year-long stint with Washington. Now, he looks on to new endeavors.

Washington brings in Kliff Kingsbury as the team's new offensive coordinator after serving as senior offensive analyst for the USC Trojans. Before his role with USC, Kingsbury served as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22. He played a pivotal role in the success of Arizona's 2021 offense.

Coach Quinn spoke highly of the Commanders' decision to hire Kingsbury. Specifically, the move reminded him of hiring renowned offensive mind and former Atlanta Hawks OC Kyle Shanahan.

“[Shanahan] was hard to hard to go against…Going against Kliff you had those same feelings. This is tough,” Quin said, per Ari Meirov.

Shanahan helped the Falcons achieve one of the best offenses in the NFL during the 2016-17 season. Atlanta advanced to Super Bowl LI but lost to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. In 2024, Shanahan has the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII as the team's head coach.

The Commanders are hoping Kliff Kingsbury can lead them to similar success. Washington finished the 2023-24 season with a 4-13 record, last in the NFC East standings. Nevertheless, the team is showing their hunger for improvement going into the 2024 offseason.