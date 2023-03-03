After years in the wilderness as a perennial Pac-12 also-ran, UCLA football is gearing up in a big way for their 2024 move to the Big Ten. Coming off a 9-4 season in which they ranked as high as ninth in the country, UCLA agreed to a long-term extension with head coach Chip Kelly that’ll keep Kelly in Westwood through the 2027 season. The financial details of the contract have not yet been announced.

“I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” said athletic director Martin Jarmond in a press release put out by the school. “The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence.”

Across his stints as coach of the University of Oregon Ducks, the Philadelphia Eagles and now the UCLA Bruins, Chip Kelly has garnered a well-earned reputation as one of the move innovative offensive coaches in recent memory. He was credited with popularizing the kind of spread offenses that now dominate all levels of the sport. In 2022, Kelly piloted a UCLA attack that became the first in school history to average over 500 yards of offense, ranking fourth in the country with 503.6 yards per game. Even with the departures of star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins are well-positioned for continued success thanks to the arrival of five-star freshman quarterback Dante Moore, the highest-ranked recruit that UCLA has ever landed.

Crucially, in Kelly’s five years at UCLA, the Bruins have increased their winning percentage each season, improving from 3-9 in 2018 to 9-4 last season.