The UCLA Bruins are entering a new chapter in their rich program history. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson now in the NFL, it's time for UCLA football to introduce a new face under center, and that's no other than freshman Dante Moore.

However, Moore is already being surrounded by rumors before he even suits up for his first official game with UCLA football. For one, Gavin Carlson of the Daily Bruin has reported on murmurs about Moore wanting to transfer out of the program already.

“So there really are rumors that Dante Moore already wants to transfer out of #UCLA due to an underwhelming NIL situation. Are we buying these rumors? Seems to go against everything early impressions of his personality have suggested,” Carlson wrote in a recent tweet.

However, Moore would later reiterate his loyalty to UCLA football.

“To clear the Air these “Rumors” are totally False. I’m blessed and thankful to be a Bruin,” Moore tweeted. “I Love being around this brotherhood!”

Moore was a five-star recruit by the Bruins, who secured his commitment to play for UCLA football last December when he shockingly changed course. He initially committed to play for the Oregon Ducks before switching to Chip Kelly's UCLA squad.

Apart from Oregon and UCLA, Moore also got offers from several big-time programs like the Florida Gators, Kansas Jayhawks, Wisconsin Badgers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, and Florida State Seminoles.

Moore and the Bruins are scheduled to kick off their 2023 college football season with a home game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sep. 2.