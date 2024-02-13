Eric Bieniemy could be making his way back to the Chiefs

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Eric Bieniemy could be back as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs next season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Eric Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs for a number of years, and transitioned to the Washington Commanders this year in the same role in hopes of proving himself worthy of a head coaching job. Despite being highly thought of as an offensive mind over the years, Bieniemy has been unable to secure a head coaching job in the league. Many have downplayed the success he had due to being under Andy Reid and having Patrick Mahomes. It was thought that a year with the Commanders and having success as a play caller would dispel that notion.

As the season went on, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell struggled with turnovers, despite throwing for a good amount of yards. Ron Rivera was dismissed as the head coach, and the Commanders are headed in a new direction with Dan Quinn as the head coach and Kliff Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator.

With Bieniemy not a member of the Commanders organization, it seems like he could return to the Chiefs in that role, potentially replacing Matt Nagy, who filled in that role this season. It will be interesting to see if Bieniemy ultimately does return to the Chiefs under Andy Reid, and if Matt Nagy will stay on the staff in some type of capacity after the team won its second-straight Super Bowl.