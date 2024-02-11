Is Eric Bieniemy on his way back to Kansas City in 2024?

In five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy enjoyed an unprecedented run of success. In those five years, Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid helped to guide the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl wins, and three seasons in which the Chiefs led the league in total offense. Surprisingly, Eric Bieniemy departed Kansas City ahead of the 2023 season… not for a head coaching job, but instead as the new offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. The Commanders job provided Bieniemy the opportunity to call plays for the first time in his career, but after one tumultuous season in Washington, Bieniemy is without a job.

But perhaps not for long?

“Former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently popped in on his former team as Kansas City prepared for the Super Bowl,” according to ESPN's NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. While this may seem like a sign of a reunion in the works, Fowler and Graziano dumped some cold water on that idea. “It's possible Reid will find a place on next year's Chiefs staff for Bieniemy, but I don't believe his recent visit is a sign that something is afoot there. My understanding is that Bieniemy is still earning plenty of money from the deal he signed with Washington last year and could take a year off from coaching before jumping back into the position coach/coordinator candidate pool in 2025.”

When asked about Bieniemy's Super Bowl week drop-in, Andy Reid all but confirmed what Graziano and Fowler reported.

“I have no spots right now,” Reid responded when asked if Bieniemy would be back in Kansas City next season, per Daniel Tomaro of Pro Football Network. Reid added, “I will tell you his coaching future is great. I’m obviously a big fan of his, and I know the things that he can do.”

Even if a return isn't in the works, that didn't stop Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from heaping praise on Bieniemy.

“It’s always great to have EB,” Mahomes told reporters, according to Nora Princiotti of The Ringer. “The energy he brings, the mentality he brings, you can feel … Just having him back in the building was really cool.”

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy took over for Bieniemy as the Chiefs offensive coordinator this year after Bieniemy departed for the same position with the Washington Commanders in order to bolster his coaching resume with some play-calling experience. And while Kansas City's offense wasn't quite as explosive or as consistent as they were during Bieniemy's tenure, the fact that Kansas City is playing in the Super Bowl likely locks up his return to the Chiefs next year.