UCLA football's Ethan Garbers opened up about their big win over USC and why this win was for coach Chip Kelly

Ethan Garbers threw three TD passes and T.J. Harden rushed for a career-high 142 yards and scored two touchdowns as UCLA football trounced spiraling USC 38-20 on Saturday in the 93rd edition of their crosstown showdown.

After the game, Garbers – quarterback for UCLA football – opened up on the win:

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers and running back TJ Harden talk about the victory over USC. pic.twitter.com/ADyCpy25QM — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) November 19, 2023

Said Garbers, “Today was probably one of the better days of my life for sure. Had some dreams about this as a little kid. Just great to see, great to get the W, and great to go home.” UCLA football is now 7-4 after the Crosstown Showdown.

Caleb Williams passed for 384 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the final game of a brutal regular season for the Trojans (7-5, 5-4), who lost five of six after being ranked No. 5 entering the year and starting out 6-0.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has lost three straight games for the first time in his seven years as a head coach at Oklahoma and USC. Williams and Riley won their first 11 games together at the Coliseum before losing the last three.

Williams hasn't announced his plans for next year or the upcoming bowl game. He refused to speak to the media afterward.

Earlier this week, UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly was rumored to be on the verge of being fired once this game had been played. Kelly signed a four-year extension in January of last year.

“This entire performance was for (Kelly),” Garbers said. “It shows a lot about our team and this culture that we can come from last week to this week and do this.”