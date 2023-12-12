UCLA football defensive back John Humphrey is on the move after declaring his entry into the college transfer portal.

UCLA Bruins cornerback John Humphrey will look to test the waters of the college transfer portal. The UCLA football senior has also penned a farewell letter to the program and shared it via X (formerly Twitter).

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire UCLA football coaching staff and my teammates for the Incredible experiences and opportunities I have had during my time here as a student-athlete. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my journey, especially my family and close friends. After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a Graduate transfer. I am excited about the new chapter that awaits me as I look forward to discovering what God has in store for me.”

Humphrey spent the first four years of his college career with UCLA football, during which he amassed a total of 76 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and four passes defended. Having revealed his transfer portal move, Humphrey can no longer be expected to see action in the Bruins' matchup against the Boise State Broncos in the upcoming Starco Brands LA Bow scheduled on Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

In what turned out to be his final season with the Bruins, Humphrey collected 31 tackles and two interceptions along with a pair of forced fumbles through 12 games played.

Before enrolling at UCLA in 2020, Humphrey received offers as well from the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon Ducks. He also attended a USC Trojans camp back in 2019.