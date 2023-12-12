UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke about the plan to replace defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn with a bowl game coming up.

The UCLA football lost a key component with the departure of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to USC, and while Chip Kelly detailed his plan to fill that void in the upcoming bowl game against Boise State coming up.

“The entire defense, we'll put together the game plan like we normally do and I think it's the same thing with us on offense,” Chip Kelly said, via Nick Kosko of on3.com. “I call the plays on game day but our coaching staff has huge input. We're not just one person coming in and saying, ‘Hey, we're doing this.' They'll all game plan together and then Ikaika Malloe will call the plays on game day for us.”

As for replacing D'Anton Lynn, Kelly said the UCLA football program would wait for after the bowl game with Boise State to conduct an extensive search.

“We're gonna do everything after the bowl game,” Kelly said, via Kosko. “This is a unique ballgame because of when it is. You know, this is, we're in the middle of recruiting. We were out last week. We should be on the road now. But we're back because of the bowl game. So Boise State has the same issues and I would think like Texas Tech and Cal, because they're playing in the Shreveport game. So it's just the nature, and the other option is don't go to the bowl game and that's not what anybody wants.”

It will be interesting to see if UCLA can end the year on a high note, and who is hired as the defensive coordinator in the offseason.