ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt. The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (10-1) will face the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) from New York for the CBS Sports Classic. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-North Carolina prediction and pick.

The UCLA Bruins most recently stomped Prairie View to the tune of 111-75. The win marked their ninth-consecutive victory and their first tine eclipsing 100 points this season. With a ranked win over No. 12 Oregon and a 2-0 record in the Big Ten, the Bruins will look to get the job done on a national stage against one of their storied rivals.

North Carolina most recently fell to No. 7 Florida 90-84. After starting the season ranked No. 9 in the country, the Tar Heels now own losses to Kansas, Auburn, Michigan State, Alabama, and Florida. The Bruins will be their fifth ranked opponent as they look to notch a much-needed upset.

Here are the UCLA-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-North Carolina Odds

UCLA: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

North Carolina: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS, Paramount+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UCLA Bruins have emerged as one of the top teams in the country and they have a chance to prove themselves on national television against another Blue Blood program. While the Bruins have seen just one ranked opponent this season in Oregon, they own the best record in the Big Ten and will be a favorite to win the conference in their first year. They haven't had an easy go against UNC, just 3-11 in the all-time record, but this team appears to be serious this year and they're intent on making it known on Saturday.

Expand Tweet



Forward Tyler Bilodeau turned in another impressive performance with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists during the Bruins' recent victory. Dylan Andrews also broke through to lead the team with 21 – his involvement in the offense moving forward is crucial as he gives them depth in the open floor and is able to drive to the basket and initiate contact. Expect him to be a much more willing scorer moving forward with the confidence-boosting performance under his belt.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels are certainly shocked by their current performance this season and they're needing a few wins to avoid spiraling out of control. There's no question that they lost to a very good team in Florida and the Tar Heels actually managed fewer turnovers during the game. However, they haven't been able to get over the hump in stopping talented teams and they've failed to prove themselves as one of the nation's best. A win here would certainly place them right back into the national conversation, but Coach Mick Cronin will have to inspire his players and get something substantial out of the opportunity they have here.

Expand Tweet



Senior RJ Davis will have to put together an all-around performance if the Tar Heels want the upset here. At 4.0 APG, he may need to spread the ball around if the Bruins' defense begins to deny him lanes to the hoop. Ven-Allen Lubin will also have to get active in the paint with denying UCLA second-chance buckets. The Tar Heels are an overall better team with Lubin is able to make his presence felt in the interior.

Final UCLA-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

This will be a classic showdown between two prestigious programs and what better place to house the action than Madison Square Garden. Despite recent outcomes, the North Carolina Tar Heels are only two-point underdogs during this matchup and we may be in for a closer contest than either side's record may indicate.

The one area where North Carolina can sway this game in their favor would be the rebounding department. If they're able to capitalize on missed shots and gather offensive boards, they could keep this game a close affair throughout both halves.

However, UCLA has been better top-to-bottom and they've gone 8-1 when listed as betting favorites. They're also 8-3 against the spread this season and honestly, this line should be a bit wider in the Bruins' favor. Let's ride UCLA to win this one outright and extend their winning streak to 10.

Final UCLA-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: UCLA Bruins ML (-130)