ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UCLA Bruins take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Oregon State prediction and pick. Find how to watch UCLA Oregon State.

The UCLA Bruins have lost four games in a row, and they all have the same general theme in common: The Bruins have a below-average offense. UCLA has failed to score 61 points in three of those four losses. In the one game of the four in which the Bruins did score at least 61 points, they committed 19 turnovers and shot only 37 percent from the field and missed 12 free throws. They just don't have good shooters and they struggle to produce good, clean halfcourt possessions. Head coach Mick Cronin knows how to teach defense and effort, and his UCLA team does get after it at the defensive end of the court. The Bruins are not allowing opponents to run away from them. The Bruins play close games even though they are losing. They simply cannot produce reliable offense, often the bugaboo for Cronin-coached teams going back to his days with the Cincinnati Bearcats. UCLA has to find a way to score a basket when it needs to, and to get open shots for players who aren't playing with a lot of confidence right now.

Oregon State is 8-3, but the Beavers have played a relatively soft nonconference schedule consisting of lower-tier mid-majors in the West. Oregon State hasn't dominated its opponents, either. Three of Oregon State's last four games have either been overtime games or games decided by three points or fewer. The Beavers deserve credit for maintaining their poise and composure in very close games. Their record might be 5-6 instead of 8-3 if they hadn't been able to handle late-game situations. Nevertheless, Oregon State does not look like a team which is ready to thrive in the Pac-12.

Here are the UCLA-Oregon State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Oregon State Odds

UCLA Bruins: -6.5 (-114)

Oregon State Beavers: +6.5 (-106)

Over: 127.5 (-115)

Under: 127.5 (-105)

How To Watch UCLA vs Oregon State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins aren't a particularly good team, but are they really going to lose five games in a row? There's too much ability on this team to sink even lower than it already has. Moreover, is this UCLA team going to lose to Oregon State, a team picked to finish near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings this season? As bad as UCLA has been in recent weeks, the Bruins — who played close games against Villanova, Marquette, Ohio State, and Gonzaga — are not going to sink even lower and lose to Oregon State. The Bruins have had several days off in which to iron out their flaws and limitations. This is going to be their get-right game against a not-very-good opponent.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Beavers don't have to win this game outright. They can simply stay close. If UCLA wins this game 60-54, Oregon State covers. Given that UCLA does not have an offense which has shown it can function consistently, the odds of the Bruins running away and hiding with this game — pulling away from OSU on the scoreboard — are very slim. Oregon State might not win, but it can create an ugly game which stays close and enables the Beavers to cover.

Final UCLA-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

The UCLA Bruins aren't especially good, but they have heard how bad they are for a few weeks. They are bound to play a good game at some point. This is a logical spot for that. Take UCLA.



Final UCLA-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: UCLA -6.5